Kunickaa Sadanand to be seen as ‘Bigg Boss 19’ contestant

Mumbai, Aug 22 Actress Kunickaa Sadanand will be seen as a contestant in the 19th edition of Bigg Boss, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

A source close to IANS confirmed that Kunickaa will be seen as one of the contestants among 15 other names.

Kunickaa is known for her various characters in many Indian films as a villain and in comic roles. Also a singer, she has released three pop albums titled Lakhon Mein Ek released in 1996, and Kunickaa which was released in 2002. She released her third album named Joombish in 2006.

Manju Asrani, wife of well known comic actor Asrani gave Kunickaa her first break as an actress in a TV serial. Her second break was a role in the TV serial Adalat, directed by Dheeraj Kumar.

Kunickaa began her film career at the age of 28 in a 1988 horror Hindi movie named Kabrastan. She has acted in many negative roles in movies like Beta, Gumraah and Khiladi.

Kunickaa has acted in 110 films in 25 years. In her journey in cinema, she worked in movies such as King Uncle, Kohra, Aa Gale Lag Jaa, Baazi, Loafer, Fareb, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Fugly among many others.

She played mother to an 18-year-old in Swabhimaan. Her latest works include Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls. She was also seen in Kittie Party,Dollar Bahu and Sanjog Se Bani Sangini among many others.

Talking about Bigg Boss, the show is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother, developed by Endemol. The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty in the second season and Amitabh Bachchan in the third.

Farah Khan led the Halla Bol season, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman Khan. Since season 4, Salman Khan has taken the helm as the show's primary host. As of season 18, a total of 335 contestants have participated in Bigg Boss. As of season 18, Bigg Boss has aired a total of 1,970 episodes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor