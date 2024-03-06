Kunwar Amar on 'Dance Gurukul': I don’t think I will be a strict judge

Mumbai, March 6 Known for his stint in ‘Dance India Dance’, actor Kunwar Amar, who will be soon seen in reality show 'Dance Gurukul' as a judge, has called it a big responsibility, saying he won't be strict.

Kunwar is known for 'Dil Dosti Dance', and 'Nach Baliye' and is now changing gears with 'Dance Gurukul'.

Talking about his judging parameters, Kunwar said: "I would really like to see dancers who are more than just dancers. For me, I always believe that you need to stand out in the crowd if you want to be the one. I will look for a dancer who has passion and skills with an ability to perform like an artist, who knows his art perfectly."

"I don’t think I will be a strict judge but I will get into details and I will be a kind of judge who will be harsh and soft as per the need," he shared.

Sharing more about the show, Kunwar commented: "Presently in my life, I am focused on doing everything that I always wanted to do and achieve my goals. When I think about what made me pick this; I think as a dancer we all have a journey and a wish to become the most loved artist."

"And to become a judge for a dance reality show is a big responsibility. In a way it is also a natural progression for me as I believe everything happens at the right time," he said.

Kunwar will be co-judging the show with talented choreographer Vaibhav and actress Shilpa Shinde.

Speaking about them, he said: "We all love Shilpa, as she has won millions of hearts with her soulful acting and I am very sure she is going to be the charm of the show. I recently shot the promo with her and she is absolutely adorable."

"And Vaibhav is someone I respect and love. He has been in the dance industry for almost 20 years now and is really creative. I know we are going to have a lot of fun while co-judging the show," added Kunwar.

