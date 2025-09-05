Kurt Russell boards cast of 'Yellowstone' spinoff 'The Madison'

Washington DC [US], September 5 : Veteran actor Kurt Russell has joined the cast of the 'Yellowstone' spin-off titled 'The Madison', reported Variety. The series will be directed by Taylor Sheridan.

Originally announced as a 'Yellowstone' spinoff titled '2024', the show is said to be "a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana," reported Variety.

Previously announced cast members include Michelle Pfeiffer, Patrick J. Adams, Elle Chapman, Matthew Fox, Beau Garrett, Amiah Miller, Alaina Pollack, Ben Schnetzer, Rebecca Spence, Danielle Vasinova and Kevin Zegers.

The character details of Russell are currently under wraps. However, as per the outlet, the actor is expected to play the role of Pfeiffer's character's husband in the series.

This will be just the second major television role Russell has taken on in recent years. He also starred in the Apple TV+ series 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' alongside his son, Wyatt Russell.

Aside from a voice role in the Marvel animated series 'What If...?', Russell has worked exclusively in film since the 1970s, though he did receive an Emmy nomination in 1979 for starring in the TV movie 'Elvis'.

In addition to his famous roles in films like 'Escape From New York' and the sequel 'Escape From LA,' as well as 'Overboard,' and 'The Thing,' Russell fits right into the Sheridan-verse thanks to his many roles in westerns over the years.

It includes 'Tombstone', 'The Hateful Eight', and 'Bone Tomahawk'.

He also appeared in Western TV series early in his career, including 'The Travels of Jaimie McPheeters', 'The Virginian', and 'Gunsmoke'.

Russell is also known for his collaborations with Quentin Tarantino, including films such as 'The Hateful Eight', 'Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood', and 'Death Proof'.

'Yellowstone' has two spin-offs in the works. One is 'Madison', while another is 'Y: Marshals', which will see flagship star Luke Grimes reprising his role as Kayce Dutton.

