Kurt Russell opens up on his favorite songs from Kate Hudson's debut album

Washington [US], June 10 : Actor Kurt Russell talked about stepdaughter Kate Hudson's debut album 'Glorious' and his favourite track from the album, reported People.

He mentioned the title track as one of his favourites from the album. "I like that. I like the way she kicks that out there," he said. "She belts that out there."

Russell went on to say that he particularly like songs "about Goldie" and his grandson Ryder, the latter of which is titled 'Live Forever'.

"I think those songs are really good, really well done," he continued. "I think it's fun. She can sing. The girl can sing, so it's fun to see her just do it and have a fun time with it."

Hudson's debut studio album, 'Glorious', was released in May; however, she demonstrated her singing abilities in the musical comedy Glee, where she played a dance teacher in the fourth season.

When Hudson released the music video for 'Live Forever', her mother, Goldie Hawn, shared an emotional message praising her on Instagram. "My daughter's talent has transcended just being a proud mother to pure awe," she wrote.

Russell also spoke about his "proud father moments," and said his family has "a lot of people that really can do a lot of good things."

Russell and Hawn, 78, have four children, Boston Russell, 44, whom Kurt shares with ex-wife Season Hubley, Kate and Oliver Hudson, 47, from Hawn's previous relationship with Bill Hudson; and Wyatt Russell, 37, the couple's youngest, whom they welcomed together, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor