Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell join Godzilla and the Titans live-action series cast

American actors Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell have become the latest additions to the cast of Apple and Legendary's upcoming live-action series about Godzilla and the Titans.

According to Variety, the father and son duo will be joining the previously announced cast members Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski in the show based on Legendary's growing Monsterverse franchise.

The show follows the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real. The upcoming series will explore one family's journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.

Chris Black and Matt Fraction co-created the series with both executive producing it. Black will also serve as showrunner. Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell of Safehouse Pictures will also executive produce along with Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita of Toho Co. Ltd. Toho is the owner of the Godzilla character and has licensed the rights to Legendary for the series.

Variety reported that 'WandaVision' director Matt Shakman is attached to direct the first two episodes and executive produce. The show continues the story of the Legendary Monsterverse established in films like 'Kong: Skull Island' and 2014's 'Godzilla'.

( With inputs from ANI )

