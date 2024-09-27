Kusha Kapila Debuts On The IMDb ‘Popular Indian Celebrities’ List, Joins the Likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone

Rising from content creator to actor, Kusha Kapila has paved the path for millions of common people who dream of entering the entertainment industry. Her journey has been massively impressive, from writing about film stars to acting in shows and films herself. Cementing her position as an actor, Kusha has been delivering some powerful characters in shows and films and is loved by audiences. Following her successful projects and audience appreciation, Kusha has now made it to the coveted IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities list.

The renowned Internet Movie Database, IMDb recently shared its weekly chart of Popular Indian Celebrities, which featured Kusha Kapila at the number 11 position, making her debut in the coveted list followed by names like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Amitabh Bachchan and others. The actress made it to the list owing to the love showered on her character, ‘Kalki’ in her last release web show, ‘Life Hill Gayi’. The weekly list also features artists like Ishaan Khattar, Vikrant Massey, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Triptii Dimri, and Deepika Padukone.

Talking about her character in the coming-of-age drama, ‘Life Hill Gayi’, Kusha portrays the role of ‘Kalki’ who is an outspoken and extremely “woke” person who gradually develops an interest in her professional ambitions after her small victories in the course of running a hotel. In the fun sibling rivalry show, Kusha competes with actor Divyenndu Sharma to prove their worthiness for their family inheritance. For the unversed, starting her acting career with Karan Johar’s segment in Ghost Stories in 2020, Kusha has come a long way with projects like Masaba Masaba, Plan A Plan B, Thank You For Coming, Sukhee, Dehati Ladke, and more in her career trajectory.

