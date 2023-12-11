Kusha Kapila features in new series 'Dehati Ladke'

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], December 11 ( ANI): Content creator Kusha Kapila is on a roll. After featuring in 'Sukhee' and 'Thank You For Coming', she is now all set to come up with 'Dehati Ladke'.

As per a statement, 'Dehati Ladke' explores the universal themes of friendship, first love, and the hardships of life, all shown through the lens of Rajat (played by Shine Pandey). It also stars Raghav Sharma, Tanish Neeraj, Saamya Jainn and Aasif Khan.

On Monday, the makers unveiled the trailer which takes the audience through Rajat's story of self-discovery as he moves from a village to a big city to pursue his dream of clearing the UPSC exams. It chronicles Rajat's journey of exploring his freedom and following his heart as he makes new friends, experiences first love, and wants to live his life to the fullest, while navigating pressure from his family and staying true to his goal. With the many challenges that life throws at him, Dehati Ladke will showcase how Rajat's modest life shapes up amidst the glare of city lights.

Excited about the series, Kusha said, "A journey from home to hostel always brings thousands of stories and memories. Dehati Ladke is one such special story that will surely resonate with the viewers. The first year of college life is full of many emotions, from curiosity and budding love to the stress of exams and a fun night with friends. Rajat's journey is also the same, experiencing new and undiscovered emotions while focusing on his goal. My character, Chaya, is a modern and liberal woman who brings out the undiscovered side of Rajat."

Shine Pandey also expressed his excitement.

"Dehati Ladke is dedicated to everyone who comes from a small town in the pursuit to find their identity in a new city. Rajat is a simple and innocent boy who is sharp-minded but lacks the many experiences of a big-city life. His friends, who are his strength and also his confidantes, help him navigate through life in Lucknow and transform him into a confident young boy. I am hoping that the audience will enjoy the show and I am sure it will take them back to all the fun they had in their college days," he said.

'Dehati Ladke' will be out on Amazon miniTV on December 15.

