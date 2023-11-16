KWK 8: Alia Bhatt shares her favourite thing to do with daughter Raha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 : Actor Alia Bhatt candidly talked about her daughter Raha on the latest episode of filmmaker Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee with Karan Season 8'.

Alia along with actor Kareena Kapoor Khan graced the coffee couch.

During a conversation with Karan Johar about Raha, the 'Raazi' actor said, "She is great, healthy, happy, sunshine, light of our lives. My favorite thing to do with her is make her point to 'Where's Raha': Then she points to her. 'Where's mamma'? Then she points at me. 'Where's papa'? Then she points at her papa. It feels so nice to just engage, interact and see how is she responding and learning and every often I just sit with her in the morning whenever there's nobody there and I sit with her on my lap and I talk with her about how I feel, what I wish for her."

Alia also shared her husband Ranbir Kapoor's bond with their daughter.

She said, "He's like deeply, madly truly in love right now with her. Sometimes he's staring at her, he's troubling her, playing games with her. In the beginning, he was a burp specialist. He wants to be involved in every single thing."

Alia Bhatt tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022, and announced her pregnancy in June 2022. On November 6, last year, the couple welcomed Raha.

Recently Ranbir and Alia celebrated Raha's first birthday with a bash at their residence in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in director Vasan Bala's film 'Jigra'.

Ranbir, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action thriller 'Animal'.

The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

'Animal' is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

