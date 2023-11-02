KWK 8: Sunny Deol reveals he requested Akshay Kumar to avoid Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 clash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 : On the second episode of Karan Johar's popular chat show 'Koffee with Karan 8' actor Sunny Deol revealed that he requested Akshay Kumar to avoid 'Gadar 2' and 'OMG 2' box office clash.

Sunny graced the famous 'Koffee' couch with his brother Bobby Deol.

During a conversation with KJo, he said, "I asked him 'please dont do it if it is in your hands', but he said 'no, the studio and all that' .. and they said anyway two films can release, so I just said okay go ahead I can just request I can't do anything more than that."

Talking about the big box office clash, Sunny also said, "It's a very emotional thing if you ask me frankly because I thought my film was releasing and I haven't had success for years and I didn't want anybody else to come along with it, but you can't stop anybody, so obviously it does hurt you but then I said 'Does it matter?' let's go along with it."

Sunny's 'Gadar 2' has taken the box office by storm, collecting a whopping Rs 515.03 crore in about a month.

The film has become the second highest-grossing Hindi film and has surpassed the lifetime collection of the Hindi version of Prabhas starrer 'Baahubali 2'.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film also starred Utkarsh Sharma and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles.

'OMG 2' on the other hand, also received a massive response from the audience.

The film minted more than Rs 120 crores at the Indian box office.

'OMG 2' also starred Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.

