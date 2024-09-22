‘Kya Haal, Mr. Paanchal’ actress Sejal Gupta talks about ‘Jo Tera Hai Woh Mera Hai’ role

Mumbai, Sep 22 Sejal Gupta, who is popularly known for her acting in television show “Kya Haal, Mr. Paanchal” is over-the-moon to be part of the film “Jo Tera Hai Woh Mera Hai’, directed by Raj Trivedi.

The model turned actress went on to talk about her character Rhea in the film, and said: "I'm playing Rhea, who happens to be Amit Sial and Sonali Kulkarni characters' daughter. Popular actor Paresh Rawal plays my uncle in the show.

“Rhea is a positive role, she is young and beautiful. Audience will love her for the innocence she carries," she added.

Sejal enjoyed shooting with Paresh Rawal and Amit Sial.

She said: "Working with Paresh sir, Amit sir, Sonali ma'am was a great experience. I got to learn a lot of things that can help me improve my knowledge and art. I was nervous at first but they are so kind and welcoming that in no time we turned out to be like a family on set. I'll always be grateful to them."

The actress, who made her Bollywood debut in Akshay Kumar-starrer “Mission Mangal” concluded adding that she's open to explore new opportunities.

"I started as a model and was crowned the winner of India’s biggest teen beauty pageant – Miss Teen Diva 2022, and later on started acting in TV commercials and print shoots for many popular brands. And later did TV shows, bollywood films and now exploring digital platforms.”

“I'm always open to exploring new opportunities."

“Jo Tera Hai Woh Mera Hai” is a comedy drama also stars Faisal Malik, Sonali Kulkarni, Jatin Sarin and Sonnalli Seygall. Sejal has also featured in films like “Sukhee”, “Peshawar” and “Kun Faya Kun” among many others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor