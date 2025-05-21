‘Kya Jasmin Chapri Hai?’: Bigg Boss 14 Fame Actor Aly Goni Gets Trolled for Disrespecting Remark Towards Girlfriend

Television actor Aly Goni Jasmin Bhasin who are one of the most famous couple in entertainment industry. Couple accepted their relationship publicly on Bigg Boss 14 show. Aly who is known for his funny and quirky behaviour got into trouble after his one Instagram story. He had to face massive criticism on social media and reedit. Here's what exactly happened. On Wednesday after Aly shared a old picture of his girlfriend, actress Jasmin Bhasin, on social media and called her "chapri".

His comment did not go well with netizens and they slammed him for "disrespecting" his partner on a public platform. In photo Jasmin was seen wearing crop top, with low waist pant and flaunting her slender waist. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor's recent Instagram post, "Kya Jasmin chapri hai?" with a laughing emoji, sparked backlash from fans despite appearing to be an inside joke mirroring Jasmin's post about Aly. Comments ranged from "disrespectful" to "absolute red flag," and "second-hand embarrassment."

Jasmin and Aly, close friends since meeting on Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 in 2018, publicly declared their love on Bigg Boss 14 in 2020. They are reportedly moving in together in June. While dismissing marriage rumors, they've vowed to announce any wedding plans personally. Aly acknowledged the move-in as significant, stating he needed time to adjust to Jasmin's suggestion as he's never lived with anyone before.