Kylie Jenner drops first-ever song 'Fourth Strike' with Terror Jr

Washington DC [US], October 15 : Kylie Jenner has made her first move into the music world.

On Monday night, pop duo Terror Jr released a new single titled "Fourth Strike", featuring Jenner's vocals.

The song serves as a follow-up to their 2016 hit "3 Strikes", in which Jenner appeared in the music video to promote her Kylie Cosmetics lip glosses. The release also comes just before the launch of her new cosmetics collection on October 18.

After the track dropped, Jenner shared her excitement on Instagram with a series of photos and clips of herself recording the song. AHHHHHH!!!!!! FOURTH STRIKE!!! terror jr ft KING KYLIE!!!!! OUT NOW EVERYWHERE! what is happening!!! there was a little rumor 10 years ago that i was the one actually singing on 3 strikes! it wasn't me (wish it was) so i had the idea to come together for fourth strike and it would actually be ME FEATURED! @terror.jr thank you for making another perfect song and for trusting me to actually ft on this! i was soooooo nervous but so grateful. @thacarterb i couldn't have done it without you thank you for setting me up with such an amazing team @bschoudel @kshmr and @jbach !! & my baby @makeupbyariel !!!!! for supporting me and loving me. GO STREAM NOW LINKS IN MY STORYYY," she wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DPxpDeCjvzi/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

In "Fourth Strike," Jenner can be heard rapping, "One strike, two strike, let me get the mood right. Do it on purpose just to see how it ends." The track ends with her whispering, "King Kylie."

Music isn't Jenner's only new venture. According to The Hollywood Reporter, just last week, it was announced that Jenner will make her acting debut in 'The Moment,' an upcoming film by Charli XCX. The movie also stars Rosanna Arquette, Kate Berlant, Rachel Sennott, and Alexander Skarsgard.

The film is expected to be released next year.

