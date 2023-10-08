Kylie Jenner enjoys day out with kids Stormi, Aire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 : Kardashians star Kylie Jenner enjoyed an outing with her daughter Stormi and son Aire, People reported.

She shared a string of pictures from her outing in her Instagram story on Saturday.

In the first picture, Aire can be seen sitting on his mom's lap, while the mother-son duo rode a tractor together.

In another picture, Stormi holds hands with her friend Ayla, while a further photo shows a field full of pumpkins of varying sizes.

She also shared a picture of Aire walking beside Palmer's son Prince.

"We made 2 sets of best friends," Jenner captioned the picture.

Jenner's day out with her kids, whom she shares with Travis Scott, came after she spent the day with another treasured member of her family, Norman, the day before.

On Friday, the actress shared a video of her 9-year-old dog on her Instagram Story. Norman can be seen playing in the garden and cuddling up next to Jenner in the video.

"My boy getting old," the proud dog mom captioned the clip.

Jenner welcomed Norman, her first pup, into her family sometime after her 17th birthday in 2014.

Earlier this month, a judge ordered that Jenner's baby boy's name, Wolf Jacques Webster, could be officially and legally changed from the moniker he was given at birth.

The Kylie Skin founder was virtually present at the hearing, according to court documents obtained by People, where she was sworn in and testified. Scott did not show up.

"The Court finds that the other parent was timely notified and has not filed an objection," the documents read.

"There being no objections, the petition for change of name is granted."

The mom of two later revealed her son's new name for the first time in January in the caption of an Instagram post, writing: "AIRE ."

A source told People at the time that the moniker means "Lion of God."

