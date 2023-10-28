Kylie Jenner lends her voice to Halloween special episode of 'The Simpsons'

Washington [US], October 28 : 'The Kardashians' star Kylie Jenner is heading to Springfield as the latest celebrity set to appear in the famed animated series, 'The Simpsons', reported People.

She will play herself in 'The Simpsons' "Treehouse of Horror" Halloween special, though her guest appearance will involve a special twist.

In a sneak peek of the episode shared by Variety, Jenner is dressed in a black robe with a pyramid and USB drive design. Fashioned with slicked-back hair, diamond earrings and a smokey eye, she instructs Marge Simpson as she prepares to rescue her son Bart who's been turned into an NFT.

"This key is a backdoor through the blockchain cryptographic protocol," the reality star says before pulling Marge in for a selfie. "Once you're inside, find Bart and use it to get both of you out."

Jenner's Halloween episode isn't the only Simpsons-celebrity crossover headed to fans' television screens. This Sunday's episode of The Simpsons will also feature a star-studded cast.

Jenner joins a long list of iconic celebrities who have already appeared on the iconic animated show.

Back in May, Lizzo and her famed flute made their debut on The Simpsons.

Others stars include Halle Berry, Jane Lynch, David Letterman, Kelsey Grammer, Glenn Close, Lady Gaga, Al Roker, Bryan Cranston, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Tina Fey, Justin Bieber, Jane Krakowski, Drew Barrymore and Kerry Washington.

The Simpsons airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. on Fox, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor