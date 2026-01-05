Kylie Jenner reacts as Timothee Chalamet makes rare love confession at Critics Choice Awards 2026

Los Angeles [US], January 5 : Reality television star Kylie Jenner showed her support for actor Timothee Chalamet after he made a rare public reference to their relationship during his acceptance speech at the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards, according to E! News.

Chalamet won the Best Actor in a Film award for his performance in 'Marty Supreme' at the ceremony held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. As his name was announced, Jenner was seen planting a kiss on the actor as he made his way to the stage.

In his speech, Chalamet thanked Jenner, marking his first public comments about their relationship. "Lastly, I'll just say thank you to my partner of three years," he said at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. "Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn't do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, thank you so much. Appreciate it," as quoted by E! News.

Cameras captured Jenner's reaction as she smiled and mouthed "I love you" in response to the actor's words.

The couple, who have made several public appearances together, have largely kept their relationship private. Chalamet previously said, "I don't say that with any fear," adding, "I just don't have anything to say."

The couple have recently been spotted together at multiple events, including the Palm Springs International Film Festival and the Critics Choice Awards.

Chalamet was nominated alongside Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Michael B. Jordan (Sinners) and Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent), E! News.

The 31st Critics Choice Awards, hosted by Chelsea Handler, marked the first major awards ceremony of the 2026 season and featured a mix of film and television categories, celebrating the achievements of actors, directors and creators across the industry.

