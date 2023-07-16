Kylie Jenner shares adorable picture with her son, calls him, “big boy”

California [US], July 16 : Kylie Jenner shared some adorable pictures with her 17-month-old son, Aire on her Instagram handle, reported People.

She wrote in the caption, “my big boy.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CusUFnSSz5G/?img_index=1

In the first picture, Jenner held the baby as he rested his head on her shoulder.

According to People, the mom-and-son duo matched in white T-shirts and khaki green separates — as Jenner donned a camouflage print cap in a similar shade to Aire’s pants. She also wore a black leather mini-skirt and had her hair swept back in a low bun.

In the second picture, Jenner was seen expressing her love for her son by stroking his cheek and in the last one he was spotted leaning into his mom while holding a car in his hand.

On her Instagram Story, Jenner also posted a photo of herself with Aire surrounded by bubbles while standing in front of a tennis court, reported People.

Jenner shares son Aire and her daughter Stormi, 5, with her rapper ex Travis Scott.

Jenner officially changed her baby boy’s name to Aire last month, 16 months after his birth. On June 22, she filed to have his name legally changed from Wolf Jacques Webster to Aire Webster, according to court documents obtained by People.

Initially, Jenner and Scott named their second child Wolf after welcoming him on February 2, 2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor