Kylie Minogue announces first North American tour in 13 years

Washington [US], October 4 : Singer and actor Kylie Minogue, who had previously confirmed 'Tension Tour' dates in the UK, Asia, and Australia, finally revealed stops in North America on October 3. Minogue will be performing in several arenas around the United States and Canada from March to May of next year, reported People.

She will be performing classics like 'Padam Padam' and other hits.

"I am beyond excited to announce the TENSION TOUR 2025," Minogue said in a statement. "I can't wait to share beautiful and wild moments with fans all over the world, celebrating the Tension era and more! It's been an exhilarating ride so far and now, get ready for your close up because I will be calling Lights, Camera, Action ... and there will be a whole lot of Padaming!"

The 'Tension tour' begins on March 29, 2025, at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, then travels to Chicago's Allstate Arena, a massive show at New York's Madison Square Garden, and stops in Atlanta, Miami, Phoenix, and others. More dates are set to be announced in Europe and South America.

Minogue had a successful year in 2024, winning the Global Icon Award at the BRITs and a Grammy for best pop dance recording for "Padam Padam." She also completed her first Las Vegas residency, which Janet Jackson personally attended, reported People.

By the early 1990s, Minogue had amassed several top ten singles in Australia and the UK, including 'The Loco-Motion', 'I Should Be So Lucky', 'Especially for You', 'Hand on Your Heart' and 'Better The Devil You Know'. She signed with Deconstruction Records in 1993 and released the albums Kylie Minogue (1994) and Impossible Princess (1997).

The Tension Tour is the upcoming sixteenth headlining concert tour by Kylie Minogue. It is set to conclude in June 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland.

