Kylie Minogue enjoys 'freedom' while being single

Los Angeles, Feb 26 Pop star Kylie Minogue said that she is single and enjoying the freedom.

"I'm single and enjoying this freedom and liberty. I think we can make different choices at this time than we may have at other times. I guess, don't be afraid... I have, definitely," Minogue told the Sunday Mirror newspaper.

She also shared about having regrets about some of her past relationships, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"There's some romances I maybe could have done without, but it's all part of what makes us human and our understanding of everything. I'm trying to think of something great to say, but hey, you fall in love. What can you do? And you live and you learn. I don't know what I know anymore," Minogue said.

In 2023, Minogue shared that she's learned to accept the interest and scrutiny that surrounds her love life.

She told Vogue Australia magazine, "There’s a level of acceptance that that's the way it is, and I think mostly it's driven by, we all love a bit of gossip."

"It's kind of like, what would've happened over the fence forever ago. But it would be great to move on from the 'she's lucky in love, she's unlucky in love,' because it's just not that simple."

