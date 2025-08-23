Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay recreate viral Tulsi-Mihir colour scene after 2 decades

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 : Fans of Indian daily soaps have been hit with a wave of nostalgia ever since Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay-starrer 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' premiered on television.

The first episode of this iconic show's second season aired on July 29, 2025, leaving fans emotional as it transported them to early 2000s. Social media has been flooded with daily updates, fan theories, and nostalgic throwbacks from the world of Shanti Niketan.

Diving deep into nostalgia, the makers recreated one of the most iconic scenes from Season 1, where Tulsi and Mihir accidentally bump into each other, sending a burst of colors from Tulsi's plate onto Mihir's kurta.

The recreation of the same scene, after 25 years in season 2, was shared on Balaji Telefilms' Instagram account, garnering fans' reactions.

"25 saal baad, iss pal ko dekh kar laga jaise waqt tham gaya ho! Drop a agar aapko bhi aisa laga. Dekhiye #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi, har raat 10:30 baje, sirf StarPlus aur JioHotstar par," the makers captioned the post.

https://x.com/BTL_Balaji/status/1958890648729194905?

On reprising her iconic character, Smriti, in a press note, said, "Returning to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is not just a step back into a role, but a return to a story that redefined Indian television and reshaped my own life. It gave me more than commercial success; it gave me a connection with millions of homes, a place in the emotional fabric of a generation."

"In the 25 years since, I've straddled two powerful platformsmedia and public policyeach with its own impact, each demanding a different kind of commitment. Today, I stand at a crossroads where experience meets emotion and creativity meets conviction. I return not just as an actor but as someone who believes in the power of storytelling to spark change, preserve culture, and build empathy. In contributing to this next chapter, I hope to honour the legacy of Kyunkiand help shape a future where India's creative industries aren't just celebrated, but truly empowered," she added.

The show, which began airing in 2000, quickly became a household name. It ran for eight long years and ruled the TRP charts for most of the time.Created by Ektaa Kapoor and produced under her banner, Balaji Telefilms, the show was a major hit with viewers and played a big part in shaping Indian TV dramas.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor