Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Actors Sandeep Baswana and Ashlesha Savant Marries After 23 Years of Live-In Relationship

Wedding season has begun and many celebrity couples are tying knot with their partners. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu fame actor Sandeep Baswana has made his relationship official with girlfriend actress Ashlesha Savant after staying 23-years live-in relationship. Couple shared photos from their wedding on social media and gave fans pleasant shock.

Ashlesha and Sandeep's love story, which began in 2002, culminated in an intimate wedding ceremony at Chandrodaya temple in Vrindavan on November 16, 2025, attended by close family. The television stars shared photos from their wedding day, jointly expressing gratitude for the blessings as they embarked on their new chapter as husband and wife. (Source: NDTV) While sharing wedding photos Sandeep Baswana and Ashlesha wrote, "And just like that, we stepped into a new chapter as Mr & Mrs…Tradition found its way into our hearts. We are filled with gratitude for all the blessings."

Ashlesha and Sandeep's relationship started around 2002, around the time the TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi became popular. Sandeep told Bombay Times in 2024 that Ashlesha's home was far from the set, so she would stay at his place a few nights a week. These nights turned into months, and they realized they were happy together. Initially, Sandeep worried about the relationship's future and thought about ending it. However, Ashlesha told him they could always break up if things didn't work out. They decided to stay together, and their companionship grew into a deep emotional connection that eventually led to marriage.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu co-star and politician Smriti shared image on profile and call the couple 'different, unconventional, and wonderfully their own.' Smriti said that Ashlesha and Sandeep have always been very much in love. She jokingly called herself the "irritating idiot" because she always teased them about when they were going to get married.

Smriti wrote, " They are madly in love, deeply connected, and constantly annoyed friends like me who kept asking them when they would get married. It looks like irritating idiots like me finally got what they wanted! I'm so happy to see them now joined by love and celebrating it with wedding traditions."