'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's Shagun Sharma shares BTS pics with Smriti Irani, says “We do get along ”

Mumbai Oct 9 Actress Shagun Sharma, who plays Paridhi in "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2", recently took to her social media account to share behind-the-scenes moments with co-star Smriti Irani.

Smriti Irani reprises her iconic role as Tulsi in the much-anticipated sequel. In the picture, Sharma is seen happily posing with Irani and captioned it as, “Because We do get along. Just the utter joy of asking silly questions, believing it's a good one, is unreal," she wrote, tagging Smriti Irani.

The camaraderie between the two actresses off-screen contrasts sharply with their on-screen dynamic. While Smriti Irani's character Tulsi continues to embody strength and justice, Shagun Sharma's character Paridhi is written as a negative character. On the show, Paridhi is often seen manipulating and emotionally blackmailing Mihir Virani, her father played by actor Amar Upadhyay, and turning against Tulsi, creating intense drama for the Virani household.

Currently, the storyline of "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" revolves around Tulsi being torn between her love as a mother and her stand for justice, keeping viewers hooked. The show features a strong ensemble cast including Smriti Rani, Shagun Sharma, Amar Upadhyay, Ketki Dave, Komolika Guhathakurta, along with other lead performers who bring the Virani family back to life for a new generation of viewers.

The sequel, which went on just a few months ago, instantly struck a chord with audiences, much like its preceding predecessor. The show quickly climbed the TRP charts, reinforcing the franchise's big legacy as one of India's most iconic family dramas. For Smriti Irani, this marks a remarkable comeback for television after nearly two decades.

The first season of "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" went off air in 2008, after which Irani transitioned to politics, where she established herself as one of the country's most prominent leaders. Balancing her political responsibilities with the return to the small screen, Irani assumed a distinguished role on her career front.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor