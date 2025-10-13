Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's Smriti Irani congratulates co-star Amar Upadhyay for winning multiple awards

Mumbai Oct 13 Television superstar and politician Smriti Rani recently took a moment to extend her heartfelt congratulations to her long-time co-star Amar Upadhyay on his recent win at the Star Parivar Awards.

The duo, who rose to fame as the iconic couple lead Mihir and Tulsi in the classic television series "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2, continue to share a strong professional bond even after more than two decades. Smriti, dressed in a traditional saree, in the video shared on her social media account, congratulated Amar Upadhyay.

"Hi Amar, I believe that you have won the prestigious Star Parivar Awards. I am on my way to the set to congratulate you and work with you. This is a message to say how proud I am to see you grow in the past 25 years." She further said, "25 years ago, we were youngsters who came to a set, me with no history in acting, you with a great show behind you called Dekh Bhai Dekh. To see you grow not only as an individual but also as an artist has been exemplary."

She further lauded him for being a fantastic husband and a doting father – "But what, for me, is the most enduring factor about you is your relationship with people and how you have blossomed as a father. So congratulations; see you soon on set." Amar Upadhyay responded warmly on social media, writing, 'Congratulations to you as well on the win, and I am lucky to have a brilliant co-star like you.' 'Thank you,' he said, tagging Smriti Irani on social media.

Talking about Smriti and Amar Upadhyay, the two are currently seen together in the show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2, which premiered in July.

The new season focuses on Tulsi, aka Smriti Irani's moral dilemmas as they navigate through the complexities of motherhood and gender conflicts. The storyline delves into how Indian society mothers are often blamed for their children's failures and personalities, while fathers rarely face criticism.

Smriti Irani and Amar's on-screen pairing as Tulsi and Mihir was loved 25 years ago when the show aired on national television for the first time. Their on-screen camaraderie made a special place in the hearts of the viewers and continues to do the same even 25 years later.

