L2: Empuraan unit releases Tovino Thomas’s look in film on actor’s birthday

Chennai, Jan 21 The unit of Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan (L2E) on Tuesday released the first look of actor Tovino Thomas in the film, on the occasion of the latter’s birthday.

Taking to platform X, actor Mohanlal wrote, “Happy birthday Jathin! #TovinoThomas Power…is an illusion! Malayalam | Tamil | Telugu | Kannada | Hindi.”

Actor Prithviraj, who is the director of the film, too tweeted the first look poster with the same lines. Interestingly, Tovino plays the character Jathin in the film, the first part of which went on to emerge a blockbuster.

It may be recalled that actor Prithviraj, during the initial stages of the film, had disclosed that the film would be a commercial entertainer starring Mohanlal. Murali Gopy, for his part, had said that this would be the second instalment in a three-film series.

'Lucifer', which released in 2019 and which marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, emerged a blockbuster in just eight days. It went on to make over Rs 200 crore, making it the highest grossing Malayalam film ever.

Actress Manju Warrier too shared the first look post of Tovino in the film and wished him a happy birthday.

Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas, whose recently released film ‘Identity’ has been doing brisk business in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, has announced the release date of the film’s Telugu version.

The actor announced that the film’s Telugu version would release on January 24. Interestingly, director Akhil Paul and Anas Khan’s film ‘Identity’, featuring actors Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan in the lead, has emerged as the first hit of the Malayalam film industry in 2025.

The film starring Tovino Thomas, Trisha Krishnan, and Vinay Rai in lead roles hit theatres on January 2 and received a blockbuster response from everyone.

In fact, the response was so good that the film managed to rake in a worldwide box office collection of ₹23.20 crores within just four days of its release. The film also achieved hit status in its Tamil version and collected good numbers.

The film has been written and directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, produced by Raju Malliath and Dr. CJ Roy, and distributed by Gokulam Movies through Dream Big Films.

