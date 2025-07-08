'L365': Mohanlal announces his next with Austin Dan Thomas

Mumbai, July 8 Mollywood superstar Mohanlal has embarked on a new journey as he announced his next project, titled #L365 for now.

Made under the direction of Austin Dan Thomas, Mohanlal's upcoming drama has been penned by Retheesh Ravi.

"#L365" is being produced by Ashiq Usman under the banner of Ashiq Usman Productions.

The announcement poster showed a bathroom with the name of the film written on the mirror, along with the director, writer, and producer.

We could also see a police uniform hanging in the bathroom, signalling that the superstar might play a police officer in his next.

The post further included a picture of Mohanlal posing with the team of his next.

"With immense joy, I announce my next film. Directed by Austin Dan Thomas, Written by Retheesh Ravi, And produced by Ashiq Usman under the banner of Ashiq Usman Productions. Grateful to be part of this exciting new chapter," Mohanlal penned the caption.

Further details regarding the cast and technical crew of the drama have been kept under wraps for now.

In addition to "#L365", Mohanlal will also be seen as the lead in the forthcoming family drama “Hridayapoorvam”.

Helmed by Sathyan Anthikad, the project will also see Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Siddique, Sabitha Anand, Baburaj, Nishan, Lalu Alex, Janardhanan and S. P. Charan in significant roles, along with others.

The screenplay of the drama provided by Sonu T. P. is based on a story by Anthikad's son Akhil Sathyan.

The principal photography of the movie began back in February with the shoot taking place in Kochi and Pune.

Backed by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, "Hridayapoorvam" is scheduled to be out in the cinema halls on August 28 this year.

Over and above this, Mohanlal will also be a part of Nanda Kishore's “Vrusshabha”, co-starring Roshan Meka, Shanaya Kapoor, Zahrah S. Khan, Srikanth Meka, and Ragini Dwivedi.

