'Laadla' turns 28, Raveena Tandon recalls Sridevi

Mumbai, March 25 As the film 'Laadla' completes 28 years, actress Raveena Tandon, who played a pivotal part in the film, recalls her experience of working with the late Sridevi and Anil Kapoor.

The film, released in 1994, was a love triangle between its three lead actors - Anil, Sridevi and Raveena.

Raveena's performance as the second lead Kajal was widely acclaimed and received Filmfare's Best Supporting Actor nomination too.

Raveena said, "'Laadla was an amazing, very special film for me and working with Sridevi and Anil Kapoor was a lifetime experience which I always cherish."

Directed by Raj Kanwar, initially, actress Divya Bharti was supposed to play one of the lead characters but due to her untimely death in 1993, Sridevi replaced her.

The film also featured Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Paresh Rawal among others and was a commercial success at the box office.

