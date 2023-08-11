'Laal Singh Chaddha' was a game-changer for me: Mona Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 : As 'Laal Singh Chaddha' clocked a year today, actress Mona Singh took a stroll down memory lane and shared her experience working with Aamir Khan in the film.

"Laal Singh Chaddha was a game-changer for me, and I, as Gurpreet Kaur, left a significant mark in the film. Working with Aamir has always been challenging and intense, and Laal Singh Chaddha was my second film with him after 3 Idiots. I played a contrasting character with a full life span of 18 to 60, which was quite challenging to portray, and the people saw a whole gamut of portrayals," Mona said.

In the film, she essayed the role of Aamir's mother.

"I am glad the character came out so well and was widely accepted by the audience, and I was taken aback by the overwhelming response received for the film. I still remember a shooting experience from my last day where Laal's mother died with so much courage and bravery, and after the shot was completed, Aamir and Advait Chandan instantly hugged me, and everyone on the set started clapping and crying at the same time," Mona added.

Helmed by Advait, the film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan. It is the official Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump. However, it did not do well at the box office.

