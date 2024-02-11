'Laapata Ladies': Kiran Rao unveils teaser of second song 'Sajni'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 : Following the first song 'DoubtWa', the makers of 'Laapataa Ladies' starring Ravi Kishan, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel unveiled the teaser of second romantic track 'Sajni' from the film.

Taking to Instagram, T-Series treated fans with a glimpse of the romantic track, sung by none other than Arijit Singh.

Sharing the teaser, they wrote, "Love in every note with Arijit Singh's #Sajni coming your way on 12th Feb. Teaser out now #LaapataaLadies."

The full song will be out on February 12.

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande.

During an interaction with ANI, Rao shared her reaction when she first heard the story of the film.

"Actually Aamir (Khan) first got this story when he was a judge at a screenwriting competition in 2018. He instantly liked the story as soon as he read it..but when he narrated the story to me in one line I felt that I had to make (a film on it) it after a little rewriting...," she said.

"When I got the story I felt that it had so much potential, we can develop so many things. Earlier the story was just a drama but I wanted to add some comedy and entertainment factor to it," she added.

'Laapataa Ladies' is a story set in 2001 in rural India about two young brides who get separated during a train journey and what happens when Kishan, a police officer, takes it upon himself to probe the missing case.

The film received a standing ovation during its screening at the Toronto International Film Festival.

'Laapataa Ladies' is produced by a team that has collaborated for such hits as 'Delhi Belly', 'Dangal', and 'Peepli Live'.

The film has been produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the scripting by Biplab Goswami.

Sneha Desai wrote the screenplay and dialogue, while Divyanidhi Sharma jotted down the additional lines.

'Laapataa Ladies' will hit the theatres on March 1.

