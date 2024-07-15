'Laapataa Ladies' fame Nitanshi Goel on being nominated for Best Actress at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 : 'Laapataa Ladies' fame Nitanshi Goel is extremely happy as she has been nominated for Best Actress at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

Expressing excitement, Nitanshi said, "Being nominated alongside such incredible talents is an honor. I'm grateful for the opportunity to bring Phool to life and thrilled to see my work recognized on this platform."

Nitanshi garnered loads of love for her role in 'Laapataa Ladies'.

Set in 2001 in rural India, 'Laapataa Ladies' is a story about two young brides who get separated during a train journey and what happens when Kishan, a police officer, takes it upon himself to probe the missing case.

'Laapataa Ladies' is produced by a team that has collaborated for such hits as 'Delhi Belly,' 'Dangal,' and 'Peepli Live.' Presented by Jio Studios, the film has been produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions. It has been scripted by Biplab Goswami.

The movie was released in theatres on March 1. Kiran Rao directed the project.

