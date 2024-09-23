'Laapataa Ladies' in Oscars 2025: Director Kiran Rao says, "Cinema connects hearts'

Film producer and screenwriter Kiran Rao said that she hopes 'Laapataa Ladies', which has been chosen as India's official entry for the 97th Academy Awards, will resonate with global audiences just as it has in the country. The Film Federation of India (FFI), on Monday, made the announcement recognizing the film's unique storytelling and its appeal to both audiences and critics.

Produced by Aamir Khan in collaboration with Kiran Rao and Jyoti Deshpande, 'Laapataa Ladies' has garnered widespread acclaim since its release. The film, which features a talented cast including Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Ravi Kishan, presents a comedic tale of two young brides who find themselves lost during a train journey, leading to a series of humorous misunderstandings. Rao expressed her gratitude upon receiving the news, stating, "I am deeply honoured and delighted that our film 'Laapataa Ladies' has been chosen as India's official entry to the Academy Awards. This recognition is a testament to the tireless work of my entire team, whose dedication and passion brought this story to life." Emphasizing that cinema has always been a powerful medium to connect hearts, transcend boundaries, and ignite meaningful conversations, she said she hopes that this film "will resonate with audiences across the world, just as it has in India."

"I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the selection committee and to everyone who believed in this film. It is indeed a great privilege to be selected from among such amazing Indian films this year - who are equally worthy contenders for this honour," she added. Rao also expressed her gratitude to the audience saying, "To the audience, your love and support mean the world to us, and it is your belief in this film that continues to inspire us as filmmakers to push creative boundaries. Thank you once again for this incredible honour. We look forward to taking this journey ahead with great enthusiasm."

The film, presented by Aamir Khan Productions and Jio Studios, was picked among 29 contenders, further establishing itself as a worthy representative of Indian cinema on the global stage. Kiran Rao credited the entire cast and crew for their hard work and expressed her appreciation for the selection committee's decision. "It has been a privilege to work alongside such a passionate and talented team of professionals who shared my commitment to telling this story,"She said.

'Laapataa Ladies' is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, with the screenplay and dialogues crafted by Sneha Desai and Divyanidhi Sharma. The deadline for submissions for the 96th Oscars is November 14 this year. The shortlist for Best International Feature will be revealed on December 17, and nominations will be announced on January 17, 2025. The Academy Awards is scheduled to be held on March 2, 2025.