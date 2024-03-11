'Laapataa Ladies': Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan for making "big-hearted fable"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 : Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar showered praise on the "must-watch" Kiran Rao's directorial 'Laapataa Ladies,' which has been the talk of the town ever since it hit theatres.

The Aamir Khan-produced film about two young brides who get lost from the same train, has garnered praise from critics and audiences since its release last week.

In a post on social media platform X, Sachin praised different aspects of the film. "A big-hearted fable set in small-town India that speaks to one at so many levels. I loved @LaapataaLadies for its delightful story, powerhouse performances, and the subtlety with which it delivered important social messages so cleverly, without overt preaching," he said.

https://twitter.com/sachin_rt/status/1766843700519563348?t=ygvS9xkwffNL6Vb3Lr6KAQ&s=19

The cricketer went on to encourage his followers to watch the movie. "A must-watch for everyone, and trust me, you will laugh, cry, and rejoice with the characters as they find their destinies in the movie."

He also congratulated Aamir and Kiran Rao for making the film.

"A big congratulations to my friends Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan," Sachin posted.

Set in 2001 in rural India, 'Laapataa Ladies' is a story about two young brides who get separated during a train journey and what happens when Kishan, a police officer, takes it upon himself to probe the missing case.

The film received a standing ovation when it was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2023.

'Laapataa Ladies' is produced by a team that has collaborated for such hits as 'Delhi Belly,' 'Dangal,' and 'Peepli Live.' Presented by Jio Studios, the film has been produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions. It has been scripted by Biplab Goswami.

The movie was released in theatres on March 1.

