"Labour of love...": Janhvi Kapoor on Ulajh's music album

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 : Actor Janhvi Kapoor can't wait for her fans to experience the musical magic in her upcoming thriller, 'Ulajh'. After receiving a positive response to its trailer and the first song 'Shaukan,' the makers have dropped the music album and new song 'Aaja Oye'.

The music album of 'Ulajh' consists of six songs produced and composed by Shashwat Sachdev. 'Shaukan,' voiced by Jubin Nautiyal, Neha Kakkar, and Shashwat Sachdev, with lyrics by Kumaar is already a favourite amongst the audience. 'Aaja Oye,' is the song of redemption, the sound of victory. The song features the signature, powerful vocals of Jasmine Sandlas and Shashwat Sachdev, with lyrics by Jasmine Sandlas and Sudhanshu Saria.

The album continues with 'Main Hoon Tera Ae Watan,' a patriotic number composed and sung by Shashwat Sachdev, with lyrics by Kumaar. The next track, 'Ilahi Mere Rubaroo,' is a modern qawwali sung by Shahzad Ali, Sanjith Hegde and Shashwat Sachdev, with lyrics by Kumaar. 'Jao Ji Jao,' sung by Shanya Kashyap, Garvit Soni, and Priyansh Srivastava is also written by Sudhanshu Saria and adds a soulful element to the album.

Expressing her feelings about the album, Janhvi said, "I am incredibly excited about 'Ulajh.' This album is a labour of love, and I can't wait for our fans to experience the magic we have created. Each song tells a story, and each song is special!

Actor Gulshan Devaiah added, "Working on 'Ulajh' has been a memorable experience. The collaboration between all the artists and the production team has been amazing, and the final product is something we are all very happy with. I hope the audience enjoys it as much as we enjoyed making it. All the songs in the album are amazing."

Director Sudhanshu Saria also shared, "The music of Ulajh is as integral a part of the film as any of our key cast members. A year and a half in the making, each song represents an essential tone of the film and a part of my soul. I am so grateful to Shashwat Sachdev, Kumar and every artist that has performed on this album, and I cannot wait for audiences to discover these songs and savour them for years to come."

Composer and singer Shashwat Sachdev commented, "'Ulajh' is a musical tapestry that weaves together various emotions and experiences. The process of creating this album has been immensely fulfilling, and I am excited for our listeners to dive into the world we've crafted."

The makers also recently unveiled the trailer of the film which showcases Janhvi Kapoor as Suhana, the youngest Deputy High Commissioner, who navigates a difficult mission at the London embassy under close watch. Her performance defies stereotypes, addressing nepotism head-on.

Gulshan Devaiah joins the cast as a mysterious undercover agent, injecting further suspense into the narrative. The trailer teases a labyrinth of secrets and betrayals, hinting at an internal leak that jeopardises the lives of undercover agents and throws Suhana into a desperate struggle for survival.

'Ulajh,' scripted by Sudhanshu Saria and Parveez Shaikh with dialogue by Atika Chauhan and presented by Junglee Pictures, is slated for release on August 2.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor