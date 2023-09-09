Lac bangles to Papier Mache: Traditional artists showcase India’s art form at G20 Craft Bazaar

New Delhi [India], September 9 : India has something interesting in store for the delegates and their spouses at the G20 Summit in the form of handicrafts and handlooms from different states.

Avaz Mohammed, an artist from Jaipur, Rajasthan will showcase a traditional art form ‘Lac bangle’.

Lac bangle is an ancient traditional art form of Jaipur (Rajasthan). The red or green coloured bangles are essential during the marriage of the woman. The pink ones are worn during the festival of Holi.

It is a kind of resin formed on the bark of the twigs of certain trees like Kusum or Pipal through the actions of the lac insect. Once the female insect is impregnated, it encrusts around itself a resinous excretion and develops a brilliant red colour. Lac is available as dye in pure form. For its application, lac is heated to get a plastic-like material. After which colours are added, then formed into sticks called "Batti".

The article is then pressed in a brass bowl, after which it is immersed in water for the lac to cool down. A marble polish is given by first rubbing with a bamboo edge and then with an oil rag.

Born on May 2, 1947 in Jaipur, Avaz Mohammed followed in the footsteps of his father and considered him his guru. Avaz’s father not only inspired him but also trained him to become a good artist. He has made his place in this art field and has provided the Lac Gulal Gota (balls) to the Royal family of Jaipur.

Not only nationally but this craft has been promoted by Avaz at the international level too. For the last 60 years, he has given training to thousands of students at different schools and colleges in India and abroad.

Apart from Jaipur artists, Kashmiri artists are also set to amaze the delegates with their traditional handicrafts and handloom.

Kashmiri handicrafts, which have long been revered for their exquisite craftsmanship and rich cultural heritage.

Riyaj Ahmad Khan, a Papier-mache artist from Kashmir has set up a stall at the National Gallery of Modern Art.

Papier-mache is an age-old craft that was introduced in the Kashmir valley by Sufi scholar Mir Sayyid Ali Hamadani, who arrived from Persia with craftsmen in the 14th Century.

Kashmiri papier-mache products are usually ranging from pen stands to decorative bowls.

And to make such art pieces, the technique involves combining paper pulp with rice straw and copper sulphate and then moulding it into various shapes and designs.

As Kashmiri papier-mache art is known for its intricate designs, vibrant colours, so it involves printing with several colours coats (usually organic) and decoration of figurines. Some common themes that artists use for their craft include flowers, jungle motifs, chinar leaf, almond shapes etc.

Riyaz Ahmad Khan tried his hands on papier-mache craft when he was just 15 years old. His elder brother encouraged him to follow this art.

He did not restrain this art to himself but spread it at national and international levels. He is a recipient of National and State awards.

Meanwhile, an art exhibition titled 'Roots and Routes' is being held at the National Gallery of Modern Art in Delhi for the spouses of the delegates showcasing Indian textiles, decorative items, and artefacts.

"It is an attempt to curate the scattered pieces representing our culture. The grandiosity of our heritage is on display. Showcasing our roots has further enhanced the prestige of our art show. We wanted to put up a world-class exhibition for the world leaders,” the curator of the Exhibition 'Roots and Routes' at NGMA, Raghvendra Singh told ANI.

Also, a fountain show was organised at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre, which is the venue for the G20 summit, at Pragati Maidan on Friday.

In addition, leaders of the G20 summit will be treated with first-of-its-kind instrumental music performances showcasing the cultural depth of Bharat on the occasion to be hosted by the President of India on September 9.

Bharat-Vadya-Darshanam (musical journey of India), a fusion of different musical styles prevailing within Bharat, will be organised by the Sangeet Natak Akademi under the Ministry of Culture.

The 18th G20 Summit is scheduled to be held at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

