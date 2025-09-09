Lady Gaga announces second North American leg of her 'Mayhem Ball' tour

Washington DC [US], September 9 : Following her big wins at the MTV Video Music Awards 2025, singer Lady Gaga has announced a second North American leg of her ongoing 'Mayhem Ball' tour, reported Variety.

The new dates, which follow jaunts in Europe, Australia and Japan, will launch on Valentine's Day, 2026.

According to Variety, the 'Mayhem Ball' will include two nights at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ, and will continue across the continent, with return engagements at New York's Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles' Forum.

Last week, the singer Lady Gaga postponed her 'Mayhem Ball' show in Miami, moments before it was set to begin, citing vocal strain and recommendations from her doctor and vocal coach to call off the performance.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lady Gaga announced the postponement, sharing that she was 'sorry' and assured her fans of rescheduling the show as quickly as possible.

"I am really so so sorry, but I need to postpone tonight's show in Miami. During rehearsal last night and my vocal warmup tonight my voice was extremely strained and both my Dr and vocal coach have advised me not to go on because of the risk it poses," wrote Lady Gaga.

She stated that she wanted to push through but didn't want to risk permanent damage to her vocal cords.

"There is a significant risk based on all our combined experience with a show like ours, and as you know, I sing live every night, and even though this was a hard and agonising decision, I would be more afraid of the long-term implications on my voice. I hope you can forgive me and accept my sincerest apologies for any disappointment. Let down. Inconvenience. We are trying to reschedule the show as quickly as possible," added Lady Gaga.

Produced by Gaga and Michael Polansky, the 'The Mayhem Ball' tour features direction by Ben Dalgleish (Human Person), creative direction by Gaga, Polansky, Goebel and Human Person, choreography by Goebel, and costumes styled by Hunter Clem, Gaga's sister Natali Germanotta (Topo Studio) and Hardstyle, reported Variety.

