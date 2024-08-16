Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars release love song 'Die With a Smile'

Washington [US], August 16 : Singers Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars came together for the first time for their romantic track 'Die With a Smile', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In the video, Gaga and Mars can be seen performing the track on a "retro stage" with guitar and keys. Mars wore a cowboy hat while Gaga looked stunning in bright red tights.

The rumours about their collaboration were going around, however, both of them confirmed the news through their social media posts.

Gaga mentioned in the announcement that the song was for fans "while you wait for LG7," her new album which does not yet have a release date.

"WHILE YOU WAIT TILL LG7..."DIE WITH A SMILE" a duet with @brunomars," she wrote.

WHILE YOU WAIT TILL LG7…“DIE WITH A SMILE” a duet with @brunomars ❤️‍🔥 Song and video tonight at 9pm PThttps://t.co/zl0vkrYIYk pic.twitter.com/lPoiMar6g0 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 15, 2024

'Die With a Smile' is also some of the first new music released in years from both artists. Lady Gaga released a album with Tony Bennett in 2021 and her Top Gun: Maverick hit 'Hold My Hand' came out in 2022, but her last major solo music was Chromatica in 2020. Mars won two Grammys for his Silk Sonic project with Anderson. Paak in 2022, and his last major solo release was nearly a decade ago in 2016.

"Bruno and I have a lot of mutual respect for each other and were talking about collaborating," Gaga said in a press release. "I was finishing up my own album in Malibu and one night after a long day he asked me to come to his studio to hear something he was working on. It was around midnight when I got there and I was blown away when I heard what he had started making. We stayed up all night and finished writing and recording the song. Bruno's talent is beyond explanation. His musicianship and vision is next level. There's no one like him."

Mars added, "Getting to work with Gaga has been an honour. She's an icon and she makes this song magical. I'm so excited for everyone to hear it."

'Die With a Smile' is co-produced by the duo along with D'Mile and Andrew Watt. The video is directed by Daniel Ramos and Mars.

Gaga will next be seen along with Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming 'Joker: Folie A Deux', as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor