Lady Gaga debuts 'Abracadabra' from upcoming album 'Mayhem' at 2025 Grammys

Los Angeles (California) [US], February 3 : Lady Gaga made the 2025 Grammy Awards night memorable by unveiling her new single 'Abracadabra' and its music video during a commercial break on the live broadcast.

The mid-show reveal was a surprise for viewers, adding even more excitement to the star-studded evening.

This debut was part of the promotion for her upcoming album 'Mayhem', which is set to release on March 7.

Gaga had previously hinted at the song's release, although she kept the exact title under wraps until the premiere.

Following the broadcast, Gaga quickly took to social media to announce that the song and its music video would be available online shortly, allowing fans to enjoy the full experience.

While the debut of 'Abracadabra' during a commercial break was unexpected, it did not mean Gaga was foregoing a live performance!

The Oscar-winning artist performed "California Dreamin'" with Bruno Mars.

The performance, a tribute to Los Angeles in the wake of the January wildfires, was part of the evening's acknowledgement of the city's resilient spirit, as per Variety.

'Abracadabra' marks the second single from 'Mayhem', following the release of 'Disease' in December.

The song is part of Gaga's seventh studio album, which she had previously referred to as 'LG7' before officially naming it.

'Mayhem' will be her first pop album since 'Joanne' (2016), though she recently released Harlequin, a jazz and standards album, in 2024.

In a press statement obtained by Variety, Gaga described the album as a personal journey.

"The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved," she explained, adding, "It represents me reassembling a shattered mirror, even if you can't put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something beautiful and whole in its own new way."

Ahead of the Grammys, Lady Gaga also performed at FireAid, where she premiered another new song. This track, however, was not from 'Mayhem' but specifically written for the event.

As part of the night's celebrations, Gaga also received a nomination for two Grammy awards, including Song of the Year for her collaboration with Bruno Mars on "Die With a Smile."

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards are being broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and can be streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar for Indian audiences.

