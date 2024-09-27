Lady Gaga embraces challenges of aging as pop star at 38

Washington [US], September 27 : Lady Gaga recently shared her thoughts on being a 38-year-old pop superstar while promoting her upcoming film, 'Joker: Folie a Deux'.

The Grammy and Oscar winner expressed her pride in ageing and the joy that comes with embracing new challenges in her career.

Reflecting on her life and future, Gaga spoke about her relationship with fiance Michael Polansky, stating, "I am so happy to be in love, and I'm so excited to have a family, so that's definitely number one. But also, I really believe in the ability to grow as a person," as per People magazine.

She emphasized the importance of personal development, saying, "I think that feeling can give everybody hope, and I just want to keep growing, too."

Describing her current phase as a pop star, she remarked, "It's kind of fun to embrace the challenge of being a 38-year-old pop star and figuring out who I want to be now and what I want to say because I really love women," as per an interview statement obtained by People magazine.

Gaga also highlighted her desire to be a meaningful voice within her community, declaring, "I really want to be a voice that deserves to be part of our community."

In the course of the interview, the 'A Star Is Born' actress reflected on her earlier work, recalling her writing in 'The Manifesto of Little Monsters', shared with fans in the super deluxe box set of 2010's 'The Fame Monster'.

She noted her enduring connection to her identity as an entertainer, stating, "I love being an entertainer like, truly, in my heart, and I always have."

Gaga elaborated on her deep bond with her fans, explaining, "It's not a job for me. It's just a total gift because it's how I found a sense of safety for myself in my life."

This connection, she explained, provides her with a sense of protection and understanding.

'Joker: Folie a Deux' is set to hit theatres on October 4, and Gaga will also release a conceptual companion album, 'Harlequin', inspired by her character Harleen "Lee" Quinzel (a.k.a. Harley Quinn), on September 27.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor