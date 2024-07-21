Lady Gaga honours Tony Bennett on his first death anniversary

Washington [US], July 21 : Lady Gaga has paid a touching tribute to her dear friend and musical collaborator, Tony Bennett, on the first anniversary of his passing.

Bennett, the legendary singer celebrated for his jazz performances, passed away on July 21, 2023, in New York City at the age of 96.

In an emotional message shared on her Instagram, Gaga expressed her deep sentiments towards Bennett, alongside a poignant black-and-white photograph of the two artistes.

The image captures a moment from their collaboration on the 2021 album 'Love for Sale', with Bennett sketching a drawing in a notebook for the project.

"It's been one year since Tony passed away," Gaga wrote adding, "This picture says it all. I'm so grateful for my continued friendship with his wife Susan the legacy of jazz music he left and for the community of jazz musicians I still work with who all knew and loved Tony. We're gonna keep on swingin'. Miss you ... life is a beautiful thing."

Bennett's battle with Alzheimer's disease, which was diagnosed in 2016, was known to the public. Despite this challenge, he continued to create music and perform until announcing his retirement from touring in 2021 after a final performance with Gaga at Radio City Music Hall titled 'One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga', according to Billboard.

Alongside 'Love for Sale', their collaboration also included the jazz standards album 'Cheek to Cheek', released in 2014, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Following Bennett's passing last year, Gaga had previously shared her heartfelt reflections on their time together, emphasizing the profound impact he had on her both musically and personally.

"I will miss my friend forever. I will miss singing with him, recording with him, talking with him, being on stage together," Gaga expressed on Instagram, recalling their shared experiences and the transformative power of their musical partnership.

Tony Bennett's legacy extends beyond music; he was a veteran of World War II, a civil rights advocate who marched with Martin Luther King Jr., and a revered figure in the jazz world.

