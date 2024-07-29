Lady Gaga is engaged to Michael Polansky, introduces him as her fiance

Los Angeles, July 29 Singer-actress Lady Gaga, who is ready to bring Arkham Asylum and Gotham City down along with Joaquin Phoenix in ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’, is now engaged.

The 38-year-old singer and her longtime boyfriend, entrepreneur, and tech investor Michael Polansky, are set to tie the knot.

She revealed the news to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, reports ‘People’ magazine.

In a TikTok posted by Attal on July 28, Gaga can be heard introducing Polansky as "my fiance" as they watched a swimming event together.

According to ‘People', Gaga and Polansky were first romantically linked in 2020 when they were photographed kissing at a New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas.

Just weeks later, they went public with their relationship during a PDA-filled weekend in Miami for Super Bowl 2020.

At the time, Lady Gaga shared a photo on Instagram of the pair cuddled up on a yacht, writing, "We had so much fun in Miami.”

A source close to the 13-time Grammy Award winner later told ‘People’ that the couple quarantined together during the early phase of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The insider said they hunkered down at Gaga's house and grew close.

In January 2021, when Gaga was invited to perform at US President Joe Biden's inauguration, Polansky was by her side.

A source said at the time that she was "happy" with Polansky and "grateful" to have his support.

The insider also said Gaga introduced him to people backstage at the event as "my boyfriend."

