Lady Gaga "learned about" alleged bomb threat at Brazil concert "via media reports"

Washington [US], May 5 : Two people have been arrested in connection with an alleged bomb threat at Lady Gaga's record-breaking concert in Rio de Janeiro, as per the reports.

A man and a teenager were arrested hours before the singer's free concert at Copacabana Beach on May 3, over an alleged plot to target Brazil's LGBTQ+ community with explosives, reported the outlet, according to People, citing the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro.

However, the singer's spokesperson cleared that Gaga doesn't have any idea about the alleged bomb threat at her show until it was reported in the media, reported People.

"We learned about this alleged threat via media reports this morning," Gaga's representative said in a statement, per the outlet. "Prior to and during the show, there were no known safety concerns, nor any communication from the police or authorities to Lady Gaga regarding any potential risks."

"Her team worked closely with law enforcement throughout the planning and execution of the concert, and all parties were confident in the safety measures in place," the spokesperson added.

Gaga performed to her biggest crowdan estimated 2.5 million peopleand the highest-attended concert by a female artist in history at her Rio concert on Saturday, according to People.

The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro said in a press conference that the two people arrested were working together to "recruit" people at the concert to carry out "coordinated attacks" with "homemade explosives." The suspects were reportedly targeting Brazil's LGBTQIA+ community.

The police said, "Since Monday, our police and intelligence received information that there would be a plan in these digital platforms to commit a bomb attack with homemade explosive artifacts in Molotov cocktails which will be used during the show of singer Lady Gaga on May 3, mainly targeting the LGBTQIA+ public," reported People.

