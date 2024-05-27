Lady Gaga promises "authentic and completely brand new" Harley Quinn in 'Joker' sequel

Washington [US], May 27 : Lady Gaga is set to bring a fresh and authentic twist to the iconic character of Harley Quinn in the highly anticipated film, 'Joker: Folie a Deux.'

In a recent interview that was obtained by Deadline, Gaga delved into what fans can expect from her portrayal of the beloved comic book character, promising a performance that is both unique and true to the film's vision.

"You know, my version of Harley is mine, and it's very authentic to this movie and these characters," Gaga shared enthusiastically adding, "I've never done anything like I've done in this movie before, so it's all going to be completely brand new and really fun."

Gaga's portrayal of Harley Quinn will be seen alongside Joaquin Phoenix, who reprises his role as the enigmatic Joker.

Directed by Todd Phillips, 'Joker: Folie a Deux' is set to hit theatres on October 4, offering a musical twist to the dark and gritty world of Gotham.

The film, a part of DC Elseworlds, stands apart from the ongoing universe being developed by Peter Safran and James Gunn at DC Studios.

According to Deadline, the star-studded cast also includes Catherine Keener, Brendan Gleeson, and Zazie Beetz, promising a thrilling cinematic experience.

As Gaga steps into the shoes of Harley Quinn, she follows in the footsteps of Margot Robbie, who has brought the character to life in films like 'Suicide Squad' (2016), 'Birds of Prey' (2020), and 'The Suicide Squad' (2021).

Margot Robbie has expressed her excitement and support for Gaga's casting, highlighting the legacy of Harley Quinn as a character that evolves with each new actor.

"It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning, all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way like Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor," Robbie told in an interview, according to Deadline.

She added, "It's such an honour to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. I think she'll do something incredible with it."

With Gaga's promise of a brand new and authentic take on Harley Quinn, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of 'Joker: Folie a Deux.'

