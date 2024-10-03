Lady Gaga reveals how Michael Polansky proposed her for wedding

Washington [US], October 3 : During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Lady Gaga shared heartwarming details about her engagement to Michael Polansky.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the pop icon revealed that the proposal came shortly after her birthday, surprising her in a special way.

"He proposed to me right after my birthday, so my birthday passed and I was like, 'Oh, I thought he was going to propose,'" Gaga recounted to host Jimmy Kimmel.

However, a delightful twist awaited her during a rock climbing trip they had planned together.

"We went on a trip together, and we went rock climbing and we've been rock climbing before, which was super fun," she explained, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

When Kimmel inquired about her rock climbing experience, Gaga humorously responded, "I do now. I would do anything for love."

Gaga went on to describe the moment of the proposal, noting Polansky's thoughtful approach.

"He actually it was very Michael he asked me if he could ask me. He wanted to know if it was OK to propose before he proposed. And I was like, 'Yes, it's so OK!'" she said.

While Kimmel questioned why Polansky didn't pop the question at the peak of their climb, Gaga suggested it was a wise choice.

"It was smart. It was safe. He had the ring in his backpack, so it was super cute," she explained.

Though Polansky didn't get down on one knee during the proposal, Gaga expressed her satisfaction with the moment.

"He didn't, but I'm a modern lady. I like what he did," she remarked.

Regarding their wedding plans, Gaga revealed she has considered a simple ceremony.

"We actually talk a lot about just going to a courthouse just the two of us and just ordering Chinese food," she said with a laugh, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

However, she also joked that knowing her personality, the wedding could easily turn into "a circus with unicorns."

Gaga and Polansky were first romantically linked in 2020, making their public debut during the Super Bowl in Miami.

At that time, Gaga shared a photo on Instagram of the couple enjoying their time together on a yacht, captioning it, "We had so much fun in Miami."

Michael Polansky is known for his work running various charities and businesses associated with Facebook co-founder Sean Parker.

