Lady Gaga says her fiance Michael Polansky is her ‘best friend’

Los Angeles, Oct 1 Singer-actress Lady Gaga has talked about how "everything" changed when she fell in love with fiance Michael Polansky, whom she calls her best friend.

She told People magazine: "I just love my fiancé so much. He's my best friend. He's my partner, and I just feel like when you are with your best friend, everything changes.”

The couple have collaborated on her new record 'Harlequin', which is also a companion album to upcoming movie 'Joker: Folie a Deux'.

The 38-year-old singer said that it "just felt right" for this to be the first project together.

She said: "It's just the first time that we decided to fully just go into it and do it. It just felt right. We were both so excited. We were all warmed up and ready to go.”

Gaga recently said that she thought her businessman beau was joking when he proposed, because he chose to pop the question on April Fool's Day, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking on 'The Graham Norton Show', she said: "He proposed on April 1st, and I thought he was joking. Then when we went to the Olympics, we were filmed saying hello to the Prime Minister (Gabriel Attal) and I was caught on camera saying, ‘This is my fiancé'. I had wanted to keep it a secret!"

In August, a source revealed that Gaga and Michael are "already thinking about wedding plans".

The loved-up couple are actually weighing up the idea of tying the knot in Europe.

The 'Poker Face' hitmaker and her beau hope to get married "sooner than later".

A source said: "They are already thinking about wedding plans and talking about possibly having a destination wedding in Europe. They'd love to get married sooner than later and both want to start a family."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor