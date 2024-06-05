Lady Gaga shuts down pregnancy rumors with Taylor Swift's song 'Down Bad'

Washington [US], June 5 : Lady Gaga denied rumours of her pregnancy after photos of the singer songwriter celebrating the wedding of her sister Natali Germanotta in Maine surfaced online, according to People.

The pop diva delivered her message loud and clear by posting a close-up of her bleached brows on TikTok alongside a reference to Taylor Swift's song 'Down Bad'.

"Not pregnant just down bad cryin at the gym....."

The 10-second clip showed Gaga lip-syncing to an audio clip that said, "I don't have to find an aesthetic; I am the aesthetic. I mean, I'm sure there's somebody out here right now who is going into Pinterest trying to type up all these adjectives to describe me."

https://x.com/ladygaga/status/1798179011962798421

Gaga received similar attention in April after being spotted with what seems to be a huge diamond ring on her left ring finger during an outing, prompting fans to speculate that she and her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, had gotten engaged.

Gaga was formerly engaged to talent agent Christian Carino. The couple began dating in February 2017 and ended their engagement in February 2019. until their romance, Gaga dated Taylor Kinney for approximately four years until getting engaged in February 2015. One year later, the pair ended their relationship.

During a Q&A at the Los Angeles premiere of her HBO concert special, Gaga Chromatica Ball, in May, Gaga announced that she has been busy working on new music.

"I am in the studio every single day. I have written so many songs, I've been producing so many songs, and it's nothing like anything that I've ever made before," she said. "I love to break genre, and I love to explore music," reported People.

