Lady Gaga surprises with street performance for New Orleans attack, Los Angeles fires

Washington [US], February 10 : Iconic singer Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance recently at the 2025 Super Bowl.

On Sunday, the pop megastar gave a surprise tribute in honour of the New Orleans terror attack in January and the Los Angeles wildfires as well as the deadly airplane crashes in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. and those affected by Hurricane Helene in a prerecorded segment that aired during the pre-game coverage, reported People.

After commentators, Michael Strahan and Tom Brady introduced the performance, "This year began with a terror attack that tried to shatter its spirit. But the resilience of New Orleans is matched by the resolve of our country," Strahan, 53, said, before Brady, 47, added, "When tragedy strikes, we don't break, we come together."

Gaga performed a rendition of her 2022 power ballad, "Hold My Hand," from Top Gun: Maverick.

The "Alejandro" musician debuted the music video for her new single, "Abracadabra," during a commercial break of the 2025 broadcast on Sunday, February 2, as per the outlet.

In the black, white and red-themed commercial, Gaga was surrounded by 40 backup dancers who broke out in energetic dance numbers, reported People.

"Abracadabra" is set to appear on Gaga's upcoming seventh album, Mayhem. Her recent singles "Disease" and "Die with a Smile" will also appear on the 14-track project, which she officially announced on January 27.

"The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved," said Gaga in a press release, as per the outlet.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are faced off in the 2025 Super Bowl, reported People.

