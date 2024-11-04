Lady Gaga to join Kamala Harris' Pennsylvania rally

Washington [US], November 4 : Lady Gaga is set to headline Kamala Harris' rally in Pennsylvania during Election Eve, as part of the final part of her and Tim Walz's campaign's last Get Out The Vote organizing effort, reported Variety.

The Philadelphia rally will showcase performances and speeches by various artists including DJ Cassidy, Fat Joe, Freeway, Just Blaze, Lady Gaga, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Ricky Martin, The Roots, Jazmine Sullivan, Adam Blackstone, and Oprah Winfrey.

The Pittsburgh event will feature D-Nice, Katy Perry and Andra Day.

"It's time to get ready to vote, I'll see you guys in Pennsylvania," she can be heard saying in a video posted on her Instagram handle.

Gaga will be appearing at one of two star-studded "Get Out the Vote" events in the state, according to Variety.

The US presidential elections are set to take place on November 5, with Harris going against former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Trump is aiming to make a comeback to the White House after his bitter exit last time, while Harris is aiming to create history by becoming the first woman president of the US.

A recent poll conducted by the New York Times and Siena College showed Harris and Trump tied at 48 per cent in the popular vote. The two leaders remain tied even after three months of the most tumultuous months in the recent political history of the US.

