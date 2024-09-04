Lady Gaga to release first single from seventh studio album this October

Washington [US], September 4 : Lady Gaga has revealed that the first single from her eagerly anticipated seventh studio album will be released in October.

The announcement came via a recent Instagram post in which the American singer-songwriter and actress shared her schedule for the week leading up to the premiere of "Joker: Folie a Deux" in Venice.

In the Instagram post, Gaga highlighted "XX October: LG7 first single" on her calendar, suggesting that her new album might be released later this year or early in 2025.

The forthcoming single follows her recent surprise collaboration with Bruno Mars, "Die With a Smile."

Although details about the new album remain sparse, Gaga has been actively working on it for several months, as evidenced by numerous studio photos shared on her social media accounts.

According to Variety, a source related to the project confirmed that "Die With a Smile" will not be part of the new album.

Gaga elaborated on the creation of the track, stating, "I was finishing up my own album in Malibu and one night after a long day he asked me to come to his studio to hear something he was working on. It was around midnight when I got there and I was blown away when I heard what he had started making. We stayed up all night and finished writing and recording the song," as per Variety.

Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Andrew Watt, known for his work with the Rolling Stones, Elton John, and Ozzy Osbourne, may also be involved in Gaga's new project.

Watt had previously posted about the Gaga-Mars collaboration on social media.

Additionally, a photo from last fall showed Gaga in the studio with her longtime collaborator Bloodpop and vocal producer/engineer Benjamin Rice.

During the premiere of the 'Chromatica Ball Film,' Gaga expressed her excitement about the new album, saying, "I have written so many songs and I have produced so many songs," as per Variety.

She described the project as distinct from her previous work, noting, "It's nothing like anything that I've ever made before."

According to Variety, Gaga also reflected on her creative journey, stating, "There's something really beautiful about knowing that you will be loved no matter what you do."

Fans can look forward to the release of Gaga's first single in October, with further details about the album expected to follow.

