'Lady Singham' track featuring Deepika Padukone released as Singham Again sees success

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 : As 'Singham Again' is witnessing success, the makers have dropped a new track titled 'Lady Singham', showcasing Deepika Padukone's powerful role as cop Shakti Shetty.

The track, which is sung by Santhosh Venky, with music by Ravi Basrur and lyrics by Kumaar, perfecty captures Deepika's bold and fierce cop persona.

Watch the song here

https://x.com/saregamaglobal/status/1853702833180409965

Featuring an ensemble cast of stars, including Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Arjun Kapoor, the film has garnered significant attention for its star power.

Ajay Devgn reprises his iconic role as Bajirao Singham, while Ranveer Singh brings his signature energy with comedic flair.

Arjun Kapoor's portrayal of the villain has been praised for adding depth to the film. Notably, 'Singham Again' also sees Bollywood superstar Salman Khan making a brief yet significant cameo, marking his entry into Rohit Shetty's cop universe.

With the Diwali release, Singham Again faced a clash with another major multi-starrer horror comedy release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' starring Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan and Tripti Dimri in the lead roles.

'Singham Again' did well at the box office, earning Rs 43.70 crore on its opening day, while its competitor, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', earned Rs 36.60 crore, as reported by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on social media.

