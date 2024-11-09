'Lady Superstar' gives rare glimpse of her journey, life in Netflix's 'Nayanthara Beyond the Fairy Tale'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 : The makers of 'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale' have unveiled the trailer of the documentary film.

On Saturday, Netflix dropped the trailer of Nayanthara's doc film. It provides a glimpse of Nayanthara's life, from her humble beginnings to her rise to stardom. it includes stories from friends and colleagues such as Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, as well as her family and husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.

The trailer shows controversies around the star and how she faced them and became successful.

In the trailer, Nagarjuna shared that she initially faced a troubled relationship. The audience also gets a glimpse of Nayanthara's career growth and her extravagant wedding with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, which was attended by Shah Rukh Khan and Mani Ratnam.

Earlier, the documentary was announced as Nayanthara's wedding film. Later, it became a docu-film about her illustrious career and personal life.

Sharing the release date, Netflix on Instagram wrote, "In every universe, she's the brightest star. Watch the lady superstar and her stellar journey on Nayanthara.

Earlier the teaser for Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale was unveiled at Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event . The little over one-minute teaser showcases the preparations for Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's grand wedding.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan married in Chennai on June 9, 2022. It was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and select guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya, and Rajinikanth, in attendance.

The couple welcomed their sons via surrogacy in 2022. The news was shared by Vignesh on his Instagram handle where he shared pictures of his twin newborns named Uyir and Ulagam. In the images, the duo was seen kissing the feet of their babies.

Nayanthara made her Bollywood debut in Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan last year and has also appeared in Tamil films such as Iraivan and Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food.

'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale' premieres on Netflix on November 18.

