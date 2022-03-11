Lahari Films LLP, Venus Enterrtainers collaborate for Upendra's pan-India project

Hyderabad, March 11 South India's biggest music label 'Lahari Music' is venturing into film production under the banner -'Lahari Films LLP', which has teamed up with Venus Enterrtainers' for Kannada's acclaimed actor Upendra's next pan-India project.

Upendra is critically acclaimed for the unusual film titles of his directorial ventures in the past such as 'Sshhh', 'A', 'Om', 'Super' and other movies. His mind blowing plot lines and completely amazing screenplays, which have gone on to become cult classical mega hits down south, are always the topic of conversation.

The makers promise a movie with unique storyline, which will be made in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu & Tamil languages.

G Manoharan, Chairman and Managing Director of 'Lahari Music Group' and Srikanth KP, Proprietor of 'Venus Enterrtainers' conveyed that they have been looking for an opportunity to invest in a homogenous pan-India project for a long time now.

The duo also expressed their excitement about Upendra being on board for the yet-to-be-titled movie.

Speaking on the occasion, Upendra said: "I look forward to this exciting collaboration through this Pan India film and I am sure the audience will love this thought-provoking cinematic experience. I dedicate this film to the Indian audience, who he calls 'praja prabhu' (Upendra considers his fans to be the king/majesty of his life)

G Manoharan stated "after working on music with each other from the last 25 years, this association was just waiting to happen. Lahari backed "Upendra Ji" from his acting debut film 'A' which went onto become the biggest hit down south and turned out to be a cult classic film during the late 90s. We have enjoyed his films which are always filled with universal vision and we want the entire Indian audience to experience his movies now, across India and abroad."

Srikanth K P said: "After having back-to-back successful blockbuster films such as 'Tagarua' and 'Salaga', as a production house, we have worked with him on various projects on different levels in the last two decades. We are extremely happy to work with Upendra and his vision has always appealed to people. I am very sure that the entire country would love this new pan India vision that we have lined up."

Details on the upcoming pan-India movie will be out soon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor