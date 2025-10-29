'Laikey Laikaa' leads Rasha Thadani and Abhay Verma drop a fun video full of “cringe” jokes

Mumbai, Oct 29 Actress Rasha Thadani and actor Abhay Verma recently took to their social media accounts in a collab post to share a funny video of them cracking cringe jokes.

Captioning it as, “If bad jokes were a movie, this one’s a box office hit!!” Rasha and Abhay were seen telling “bad jokes” to one another yet laughing out loud. Abhay asked Rasha how she would respond to Mother Raveena Tandon if she called her?! To this, a visibly confused Rasha dived deep into thinking for an answer. Revealing the answer, Abhay said, 'Ayi Amma', with reference to Rasha's super hit song 'Uyi Amma', but with a fun twist.

Similarly Rasha asked Abhay, ‘what people would say to Abhay seeing him present on the set?’ Abhay tried hard to answer but failed. Finally revealing the answer, Rasha, who could not control her own laughter, said, “Ab Hai” with a fun twist to his own name – “Abhay!”

The two, who are also to star in their upcoming movie Laikey Laikaa, look extremely adorable as they cracked jokes and were seen laughing their hearts out. For the uninitiated, Abhay Verma, who rose to fame with Family Man, followed by his super hit movie Munjya, is touted to be one of the most promising actors of the upcoming generation in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, Rasha Thadani, who is the daughter of Bollywood superstar Raveena Tandon, received a great amount of applause and positive reviews for her performance in her debut movie, Azad. Her song Uyi Amma from the same movie had taken the internet by storm, and she received great reviews for her dance from both critics and audiences alike.

A few months ago Rasha Thadani had teased her fans with a fun video on social media with Abhay Verma. In the video call, the newcomers asked each other if they were ready before wondering if the audience was ready for what was to come on June 11. In the announcement video of their upcoming film, Rasha Thadani began saying, “Get ready with me for something very special.”

Abhay Verma chimes in to claim that they are ready, but are fans ready? The two then come together on set, leaving us in awe of their fresh and adorable chemistry as they pose together, looking like a very convincing onscreen couple.

The caption underneath this post reads, “She’s the chaos. He’s the calm. Or is it the other way around? Get ready for #LaikeyLaikaa in theatres, Summer 2026!” Netizens were quick to flood their comment section, adoring Abhay and Rasha as a couple on screen. A social media user wrote, "They actually look cute, or am I tripping?? Also, what's with this other weird title, "laikeylaikaa"?

Another user wrote, “Finally a pair that doesn't look annoying. I can watch this. You both are looking amazing together.” Talking about Laikey Laikaa, the movie is scheduled for a summer 2026 release.

